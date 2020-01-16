Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' in hallway dust-up

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., dismissed a CNN reporter as a "liberal hack" after he asked a question about the Senate's upcoming impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Republican Senator Martha McSally lashes out at a CNN reporter.

“You’re a liberal hack,” she said. “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
NYTimes.com

Republican Sen. Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter Manu Raju ‘A Liberal Hack’

'Lashed out'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.