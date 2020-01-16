Global  

Family dog gives birth to lime green puppy named Hulk

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
At 6 days old, little "Hulk" is starting to look more like an Easter peep. His hue should fade under a steady routine of baths and licks from mom.
North Carolina family's dog gives birth to green pup [Video]North Carolina family's dog gives birth to green pup

Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones.

Trending: Green Puppy [Video]Trending: Green Puppy

A North Carolina family's white German Shepherd gave birth to a litter of puppies and one was green.

Not easy being green: North Carolina dog births unique puppy

CANTON, N.C. (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”...
Seattle Times

Yes, This Puppy Named Hulk Really Was Born With Green Fur

Dog owners across the country may be green with envy after meeting this four-legged friend. North Carolina resident Shana Stamey and her family have caught the...
E! Online

