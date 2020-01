A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year staged a protest at the College Football Playoff championship attended by President Donald Trump by taking a knee during the national anthem. Kelly Holstine was among top teachers from around the country attending Monday night’s game at the Superdome in New Orleans in which LSU beat Clemson 42-25. […]



Minnesota's top teacher who knelt during Monday night's college football championship game said it felt right "to have a very respectful protest."

49ers top Vikings — in attendance, at least (gallery) The Minnesota Vikings are 7-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional game this weekend. The team may beat those odds on the field,...

