Senator Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’ After Being Asked About Impeachment

TIME Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Republican Senator Martha McSally lashes out at a CNN reporter.

“You’re a liberal hack,” she said. “I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.”
Arizona Sen. Martha McSally calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' in hallway dust-up

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., dismissed a CNN reporter as a "liberal hack" after he asked a question about the Senate's upcoming impeachment trial.
Tweets about this

JPC07

Jean Paul Caron RT @washingtonpost: Republican senator calls CNN reporter "liberal hack," refuses to answer impeachment question https://t.co/yEzAVOFYJE 30 seconds ago

LClynick

LaVerne TEXT Trump to 88022 RT @CHIZMAGA: Arizona Senator Martha McSally calls a CNN Reporter a Liberal Hack right to his face! 💥💥💥 https://t.co/X4lTWTJO7G 1 minute ago

LauraHennesse11

Laura Hennessey 🆘 RT @DHStokyo: When Martha McSally was asked if the Senate will consider new evidence in the #ImpeachmentTrial, she responded, “"You're a li… 1 minute ago

EarlPace14

Simple Man RT @DarlaShine: This is great! Senator Martha McSally! Calls CNN reporter a "liberal hack." LMAO! #McSally2024 2 minutes ago

pamtayl

pamela taylor RT @waconia3: GOP senator calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' - who elected this imbecile? https://t.co/LKv53Cq2EE 4 minutes ago

Allannjenga13

Allan Njenga RT @DailyCaller: Senator Martha McSally ignores CNN’s Manu Raju’s question, calls him a “liberal hack” https://t.co/CiXkkgOGm3 4 minutes ago

ResisterDude

Pissed Off 😡 Until Further Notice 🆘 More like #MarthaMcPsycho Senator Martha McSally calls a CNN reporter a 'liberal hack' https://t.co/nMaL1Xmzrg 5 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Senator Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack’ After Being Asked About Impeachment https://t.co/4mmCcwFZvQ https… 6 minutes ago

