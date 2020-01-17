Global  

Donald Trump says he doesn't know Lev Parnas. Parnas says he has pictures with Trump

WorldNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump says he doesn't know Lev Parnas. Parnas says he has pictures with TrumpWASHINGTON  President Donald Trump and aides sought Thursday to distance him from a Soviet-born businessman who said Trump knew all about efforts to...
News video: Parnas Dishes On Donald

Parnas Dishes On Donald 01:19

 The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Takes Over President Trump's Impeachment Case [Video]Senate Takes Over President Trump's Impeachment Case

The Senate took over President Donald Trump's impeachment case, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:23Published

Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

The Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)

Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday and wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked about Lev Parnas’ accusation that...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaite

Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

