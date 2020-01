LONDON (AP) — Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role protecting the legacy of his father’s “The Lord of the Rings” series, has died. He was 95. The Tolkien Society and HarperCollins UK confirmed his death but no details were provided. Tolkien’s life work was closely identified with that of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien. He […]



Recent related news from verified sources Lord of the Rings protector Christopher Tolkien dies at 95 Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role protecting the legacy of his father's The Lord of the Rings series, has died. He was 95.

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



Christopher Tolkien, son of 'The Lord of the Rings' creator J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95 "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien's son Christopher has died. One academic remembers him as "Middle-earth's cartographer and first scholar."

USATODAY.com 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this