Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei calls Trump a 'clown,' defends Iran's military

Friday, 17 January 2020
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei called President Donald Trump a "clown" as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012.
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..

Iran's Khamenei says U.S. showed its 'terrorist nature' by killing Soleimani [Video]Iran's Khamenei says U.S. showed its 'terrorist nature' by killing Soleimani

In his first Friday prayers sermon in eight years, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran&apos;s retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God.

Killing of Soleimani disgrace for US: Khamenei

Tehran, Jan 17 (IANS) While leading the Friday prayers for the first time since 2012, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the January 3...
Sify

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing

Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downingA group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersSify

