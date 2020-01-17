Bruins waive Backes, send him to minors

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have waived 14-year veteran David Backes. Backes has scored 245 goals with 309 assists in 944 NHL games, spending the first 10 years of his career with the St. Louis Blues and the last four in Boston. A two-time U.S. Olympian, he was an all-star in 2011, and the […]


