Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruins waive Backes, send him to minors

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have waived 14-year veteran David Backes. Backes has scored 245 goals with 309 assists in 944 NHL games, spending the first 10 years of his career with the St. Louis Blues and the last four in Boston. A two-time U.S. Olympian, he was an all-star in 2011, and the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruins waive Backes, plans to assign him to AHL

Bruins waive Backes, plans to assign him to AHLThe Boston Bruins have waived 14-year veteran David Backes. The team said it wants to assign him to Providence of the American Hockey League.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

QueensIceZ

Zack Bruins waive veteran David Backes, send him to minors - via @ESPN App. #NHL. https://t.co/uPeTuwCnZy 3 hours ago

ThunderingElks

Wátio RT @TheHockeyWriter: Bruins Waive Backes, Send Him to Minors #THW #NHL https://t.co/rDG2Q04cuM 3 hours ago

TheHockeyWriter

The Hockey Writers Bruins Waive Backes, Send Him to Minors #THW #NHL https://t.co/rDG2Q04cuM 3 hours ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen Bruins waive veteran David Backes, send him to minors - via @ESPN App https://t.co/islvcUTMLB 4 hours ago

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Boston Bruins Waive David Backes Send Him to Minors https://t.co/b3ElUZy8tS 5 hours ago

TheHockeyWriter

The Hockey Writers Bruins Waive Backes, Send Him to Minors #THW #NHL https://t.co/cBwSS1j1Cy 5 hours ago

NOSNNHL

NOSN NHL Coverage Bruins waive veteran Backes, send him to minors https://t.co/6HTdRD6o7x 6 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Bruins waive veteran Backes, send him to minors https://t.co/ECDiAcbFWT https://t.co/0JFpfgkjVF 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.