Best Buy says it is reviewing allegations made against CEO

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said it is investigating CEO Corie Barry after receiving an anonymous letter making allegations against her. Best Buy declined to reveal the allegations but The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the probe Friday, said it had seen the letter, which accused Barry of having an inappropriate romantic […]
Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct [Video]Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct

An anonymous letter accuses Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, John Lauritsen reports (0:28). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 17, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:28Published

Best Buy CEO Under Investigation Over Relationship [Video]Best Buy CEO Under Investigation Over Relationship

Best Buy CEO Under Investigation Over Relationship

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


Best Buy investigates claims that its CEO was romantically involved with another executive

Best Buy investigates claims that its CEO was romantically involved with another executive· Best Buy is investigating allegations that CEO Corie Barry was romantically involved with a fellow executive, the company confirmed to Business Insider on...
Business Insider Also reported by •azcentral.com

