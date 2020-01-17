Global  

Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. The impact, child nutrition advocates said, will be less fruit and vegetables and more foods like pizza and fries in the school meals […]
Trump Targets Michelle Obama's School Nutrition Guidelines on Her Birthday

The Agriculture Department proposed a rule that would further unravel nutrition standards set by Mrs. Obama when she was first lady.
NYTimes.com

Trump administration to roll back school lunch regulations on fruits and vegetables

The USDA announced they plan to roll back school lunch regulations championed by Michelle Obama to allow schools "more flexibility" in what they serve...
USATODAY.com

