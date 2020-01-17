Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. The impact, child nutrition advocates said, will be less fruit and vegetables and more foods like pizza and fries in the school meals […] 👓 View full article



