Trump warns Iranian supreme leader who called him a 'clown' to be 'very careful with his words'

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump warned Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very careful with his words" after Khamenei called him a "clown"
News video: Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God 01:35

 In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe Davies reports.

Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers [Video]Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers

Iran's supreme leader hit out at his "enemies" following recent turmoil in the region.

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer [Video]Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei calls Trump a 'clown,' defends Iran's military

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei called President Donald Trump a "clown" as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012.  
Iran’s supreme leader calls Trump a clown, praises missile attack in rare appearance

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, addressed Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time since 2012 and used the platform to praise the country's...
