Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month Deal

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Inter Milan Sign Ashley Young from Manchester United on 6-Month DealManchester: Inter Milan have signed former England international Ashley Young from Manchester United on a six-month contract, the Serie A club said on Friday. Inter have an option to extend the deal for Young for a further season and he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Young arrives for Inter medical

Young arrives for Inter medical 00:20

 Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday January 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain [Video]Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inter Milan sign Ashley Young from Manchester United

Rome, Jan 18 (IANS) Inter Milan have announced their first new arrival of the winter transfer window as senior Ashley Young joined the Serie A giants from...
Sify

Tahith Chong’s agent ‘meets with’ Inter Milan representatives as young Manchester United star could be heading for free transfer

Tahith Chong’s agent has reportedly met with Inter Milan representatives as the youngster’s exit from Manchester United looks increasingly likely. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

notice_com_ng

notice.com.ng #2020newyear Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number - Transfer - https://t.co/5zTA3zyfhz… https://t.co/CDPZ33kXFt 15 minutes ago

seanjackson45

Sean jackson RT @NUFC360: Newcastle are closing in on an £18m swoop for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro. After talks with Toon owner Mike Ashley th… 27 minutes ago

MCharlie65

👉🏾JUST ME M.U.F.C. 🔰CHARLIE 🔰 Ashley Young: Inter Milan sign defender from Manchester United on initial six-month deal https://t.co/EuY1w52FaB via @SkySports 33 minutes ago

batatv_ng

BataTV Africa 🌚 Transfer: Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number https://t.co/ozXwwRffGF via @batatv_ng 1 hour ago

Tatafo_Tweets

Warritatafo Transfer: Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number https://t.co/bWikjG5Qro https://t.co/tDmkjZAmoH 1 hour ago

sephina_

Kingcess Transfer: Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number https://t.co/vyD0ovupUP https://t.co/vhO9lgsFr5 1 hour ago

tatafo__tony

Lazy Nigerian Youth Transfer: Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number https://t.co/MD3o1LNJtI https://t.co/bzVfUiTGNm 1 hour ago

YouthouseN

Youthouse Naija Transfer: Inter Milan sign Man United’s Ashley Young, reveal player’s shirt number https://t.co/fYmx72J7AC https://t.co/4kJBcUDaHL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.