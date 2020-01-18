Global  

Boeing is working on a new software issue on the 737 Max

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Boeing is working on a new software issue on the 737 MaxBoeing is working to fix a newly discovered problem with software powering up on the 737 Max, adding to the list of tasks the aircraft maker faces to get the grounded plane back in the air. Boeing said Friday it has told the Federal Aviation Administration about the issue. FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 8, being built for American Airlines, makes a turn on the runway as it's readied for takeoff on a test flight in Renton, Wash. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP) “We are making necessary updates and working with the FAA on submission...
