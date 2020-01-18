Global  

Mixed form for Arteta’s Arsenal goes on in Sheffield U draw

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s youngsters stepped in for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but couldn’t do enough for the win in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League. The uneasy start to Mikel Arteta’s time as Arsenal manager continued as John Fleck rescued a point for Sheffield with a bouncing shot in the […]
News video: Arteta praises effort and commitment

Arteta praises effort and commitment 03:03

 Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises his side for their effort and commitment during their draw with Sheffield United.

Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to..

