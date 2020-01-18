Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry and Meghan to lose HRH titles

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan to lose HRH titlesPrince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH style

Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH style 00:55

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The change will take effect in the spring as the couple will no longer be working royals. Although they will not use their HRHs, they will still retain them.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring [Video]Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:47Published

Harry and Meghan: Key dates in the Megxit crisis [Video]Harry and Meghan: Key dates in the Megxit crisis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The change will take effect in the spring as the couple will no..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to stop using HRH titles and representing The Queen

PRINCE Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace has revealed.
The Argus Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC NewsThe AgeCBC.caSBSBangkok PostUSATODAY.comJerusalem PostIndependentBelfast TelegraphSify

Lindy McDowell: The House of Windsor isn’t a halfway house... Harry and Meghan should be stripped of all their titles

Lindy McDowell: The House of Windsor isn’t a halfway house... Harry and Meghan should be stripped of all their titlesLadies and gentlemen, the duchess has left the building... after a week in which Harry and Meghan put the cat among the corgis with the bombshell announcement...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Bangkok PostSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.