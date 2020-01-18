Harry and Meghan to lose HRH titles

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH style 00:55 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The change will take effect in the spring as the couple will no longer be working royals. Although they will not use their HRHs, they will still retain them.