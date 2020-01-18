Global  

Libyan National Oil Corporation declares ‘state of emergency’ after Haftar’s forces close eastern oil ports

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Libyan National Oil Corporation declares ‘state of emergency’ after Haftar’s forces close eastern oil portsLibya’s national oil company has declared a “state of emergency” after exports of its oil from the ports in the eastern part of the country were blocked by forces loyal to the Libyan National Army's General Khalifa Haftar. The Petroleum Facilities Guard – a militia that controls major export terminals in eastern Libya – has ordered local subsidiaries...
News video: Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports

Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports 02:11

 Groups loyal to Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control eastern Libya, seized several large oil export terminals on Friday.

