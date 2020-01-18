Libyan National Oil Corporation declares ‘state of emergency’ after Haftar’s forces close eastern oil ports
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Libya’s national oil company has declared a “state of emergency” after exports of its oil from the ports in the eastern part of the country were blocked by forces loyal to the Libyan National Army's General Khalifa Haftar. The Petroleum Facilities Guard – a militia that controls major export terminals in eastern Libya – has ordered local subsidiaries...
The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but "could not predict" whether eastern oil ports shut ahead of a pending Berlin summit aimed at reaching a truce in Libya would be reopened..