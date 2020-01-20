Global  

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrate together at SAG Awards

BBC News Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The former couple briefly reunite backstage after receiving prizes from the Screen Actors Guild.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards 01:00

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at SAG Awards on Sunday 19th January.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Goes Viral With Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt Goes Viral With Jennifer Aniston

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:50Published

Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral [Video]Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral

Brad Pitt reacts to his run-ins with Jennifer Aniston going viral. Plus, we got more details about Vanessa Hudgens living the single life.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards interaction goes viral

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconnected at the SAG Awards and the interaction between two exes has hopeless romantics hopeful again. The couple divorced...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredDNAUSATODAY.comWorldNewsIndiaTimesMid-DayNowE! OnlineSify

Jennifer Aniston had an adorable reunion with ex Brad Pitt just moments after he took a swipe at Angelina Jolie in his SAG acceptance speech

*OMG 😍* Jennifer Aniston and her ex husband, Brad Pitt, shared a sweet reunion during the SAG awards last night. The Hollywood …Continue reading...
Now Also reported by •E! OnlineSify

