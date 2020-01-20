Global  

AP FACT CHECK: Distortions in Trump’s legal defense

Seattle Times Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense against impeachment charges, as laid out in his legal argument released Monday, has distortions at its core. Trump through his lawyers assails Democrats for trying to upend the results of an election, which is precisely the point of impeachment in the Constitution. The case asserts Trump committed no […]
News video: Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together 01:55

 President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Trump’s defense team calls impeachment charges ‘brazen’ as Democrats make legal case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal defense team strenuously denied Saturday that he had committed impeachable acts, denouncing the charges against...
Fox’s Outnumbered Clashes Over Trump Legal Defense: These People ‘Bring a Tremendous Amount of Damage’

The hosts of Fox News' Outnumbered clashed this afternoon over the people announced to be part of the Trump impeachment legal defense.
linsal

Linda Saloff RT @TheFreshBrew: While sane Americans are impeaching the corrupt dumbass @POTUS, he's in Davos, lying to the f'n world. Like Republicans d… 3 minutes ago

martacavill

Marta Ring Fact check: Trump spreads distortions at Davos https://t.co/bu8lCZztUI 13 minutes ago

SusanKBradford

Susie Bradford https://t.co/OGgo7OG2b3 #GrifterInChief boasts that he has BEST economy ever! However, foreign companies directl… https://t.co/FSjX8b4TAs 2 hours ago

drakicus2740

drakicus2740 Fact check: Trump spreads distortions at Davos https://t.co/l8Vl77tz1D Trump just can't open his mouth without lying, 2 hours ago

dlee1349

DLee RT @MplsMe: There, I fixed it for you, @AP: Trump tells whopping lies at Davos https://t.co/kuFRv2dWzx 3 hours ago

MplsMe

KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 There, I fixed it for you, @AP: Trump tells whopping lies at Davos https://t.co/kuFRv2dWzx 3 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News AP FACT CHECK: Distortions in Trump's legal defense - Associated Press - https://t.co/kn16C7yb7z 5 hours ago

FL_fun

Wayne M Further US embarrassment on the world stage... AP FACT CHECK: Trump spreads distortions at Davos https://t.co/7x03GaG2mC 9 hours ago

