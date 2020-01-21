Global  

Australian Open organisers rush to fix Rod Laver Arena roof leak

The Age Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Australian Open organisers have fixed a leak in the roof of Rod Laver Arena which required constant attention on the opening night of play.
News video: Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

Wang Qiang stuns Serena Williams in Australia Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Chinese Wang Qiang stunned Serena William's in the third round of the Australia Open at Rod Laver Arena here on Friday.
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caMid-Day

'Goosebumps': Kyrgios, Federer among stars serving up at Rally for Relief

A full house at Rod Laver Arena has watched Roger Federer defeat Nick Kyrgios in a one-set finale to the Australian Open's Rally for Relief to aid bushfire...
The Age

