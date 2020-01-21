Global  

Supreme Court refuses for now to hear appeal of decision threatening Affordable Care Act

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A federal appeals court ruled last month that the government cannot force most consumers to buy health insurance because a tax penalty was eliminated.
 The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments about and decide whether the Trump administration may allow employers to limit women’s access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

New Jersey Passes Laws To Preserve Obamacare Amid Court Fight [Video]New Jersey Passes Laws To Preserve Obamacare Amid Court Fight

Barring health insurance that excludes coverage for pre-existing conditions and letting children stay on their parents’ plans until 26 would be preserved under a slate of new laws New Jersey enacted..

Appeals Court Rules Affordable Care Act Violates Constitution By Mandating Coverage [Video]Appeals Court Rules Affordable Care Act Violates Constitution By Mandating Coverage

The decision covers the portion of the health law requiring people to have coverage, which is a key provision of the ACA.

US Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The fate of the Affordable Care Act will remain uncertain until after the 2020 US presidential elections.
SCOTUS Declines To Fast-Track Obamacare Appeal

SCOTUS Declines To Fast-Track Obamacare AppealWatch VideoThe Supreme Court says it won't expedite an appeal of a lower court decision that could put an end to the Affordable Care Act, rejecting Democrats'...
