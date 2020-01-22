Global  

AP PHOTOS: After Auschwitz, survivors still bear witness

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Seventy-five years after the killing stopped at Auschwitz, the survivors still bear witness, and many observe the rising hatred and anti-Semitism in the world today with a sense of deep disquiet. Ahead of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet army, Associated Press reporters and photographers visited survivors in […]
