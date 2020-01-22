Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's DiagnosisOzzy Osbourne has revealed that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Speaking on US TV breakfast show Good Morning America, he said that he has a "mild form" of the disease and received the diagnosis after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease 01:12

 Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.' According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The 71-year-old said the diagnosis came after he contracted...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis [Video]Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for support following Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne has thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" after her husband Ozzy went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

'A Huge Weight Off His Shoulders': Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis [Video]'A Huge Weight Off His Shoulders': Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne opened up on The Talk Tuesday about her husband and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's recent Parkinson's disease diagnoses. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, during a Good Morning America interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesCBC.caEntertainment TonightNewsmaxBBC News

Tweets about this

MakeShiftHappn

MakeShiftHappenShow "I'll only retire in the day I should be dead and they have me buried, and some idiot spell over my casket some stu… https://t.co/phwBZVd8Vv 9 minutes ago

Art_Vandal

Disillusion Music Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis https://t.co/QT67KagrC7 18 minutes ago

AlbertoLage

Alberto Lage RT @memolitinho: The definition of "Die Hard" has reached new heights: "Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s dise… 30 minutes ago

HenryImbriaco

Henry Imbriaco Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease https://t.co/TQ6P5E04Lh via @YouTube - Get well Ozzy.… https://t.co/sdPlhMCzdC 42 minutes ago

shooter1shot

William Ball RT @KCOnTheRadio: Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/70Vw1SQ7va 44 minutes ago

startinover09

erin 😔 sending all my luv n positivity 🙌🙏 "Ozzy Osbourne reveals he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease" https://t.co/CmjGqGY9bw 44 minutes ago

WhteRbbnAdvocat

Shaughan Abbott- PM Elect! Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson’s disease | The New Daily https://t.co/7VhRGE4aks 54 minutes ago

Diff_Maker

Austin Moloughney Sad news! https://t.co/3kUgVNHddw 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.