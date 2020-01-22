Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Speaking on US TV breakfast show Good Morning America, he said that he has a "mild form" of the disease and received the diagnosis after...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.' According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The 71-year-old said the diagnosis came after he contracted...