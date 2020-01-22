Global  

Bayern Munich signs Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Bayern Munich signs Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loanBayern Munich signed Spain right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid on Wednesday to help ease its defensive worries after a spate of injuries. The Bavarian powerhouse said the 24-year-old Odriozola signed a deal to the end of the season after successfully passing a medical examination. #ServusÁlvaro 👋#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YQWZBg5sND — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 22, 2020 “We decided to fulfil our head coach Hansi Flick’s wish to strengthen the defense and decided for Alvaro Odriozola,“ Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. “We’re very happy with the transfer and thank the management at Real Madrid for the very...
