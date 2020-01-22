Global  

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over public funds for religious schools

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a major religious rights case over whether states can bar public funding of religious institutions in a dispute over a Montana tax credit program beneficial to private religious schools.
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage

U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage 01:02

 The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments about and decide whether the Trump administration may allow employers to limit women’s access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case [Video]Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Religious Schools Funding Case

Justices appeared to be divided on whether a Montana tax law should be allowed to benefit private religious schools.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published


Supreme Court likely to allow public funding for religious schools

Supreme Court likely to allow public funding for religious schools
School choice law rooted in anti-Catholicism, Supreme Court hears

Washington D.C., Jan 23, 2020 / 08:30 am (CNA).- The Supreme Court considered arguments on Wednesday on whether a state bar on public funding for religious...
