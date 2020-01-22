Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper and one-time candidate for governor was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. A federal judge in Oklahoma City sentenced 56-year-old Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — who is also known as "Joe Exotic" — for trying […]


