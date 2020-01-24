Now on Trump’s team, Dershowitz says, ‘I haven’t changed’

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it "a descent into constitutional.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published 4 hours ago Nadler, Trump counsel debate bribery as offense On Wednesday (January 29) Senators began the first of two days of questioning to both Trump's legal team and the Democratic lawmakers who serve as prosecutors in the Trump impeachment trial on.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:56Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump Defense team saves Dershowitz for prime time. After a day of somewhat monotonous legal arguments, it is no surprise that President Trump’s legal team saved its star consultant for national television.

NYTimes.com 3 days ago



Trump Team Reportedly Threatens Republican Senators: Vote Against Us and ‘Your Head Will Be On a Pike’ With the fight over witnesses just days away in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly warning GOP senators: Cross us at your own...

Mediaite 6 days ago





Tweets about this