Now on Trump’s team, Dershowitz says, ‘I haven’t changed’

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alan Dershowitz was in line at Mar-a-Lago’s lavish Christmas Eve buffet last month when President Donald Trump stopped to chat. The retired Harvard law professor had already been asked by Trump’s legal team to assist with the defense at his impeachment trial and, with the case opening in a matter of weeks, […]
News video: Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 02:43

 Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

