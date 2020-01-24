Bridget McKenzie signed off on more than $1 million for shooting clubs Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Embattled Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie approved more than $1 million in grants to shooting clubs while she was sports minister. 👓 View full article

