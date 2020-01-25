Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under Setién

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia striker Maxi Gómez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Quique Setién, who was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde last week. Barcelona’s first loss […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match [Video]Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match

Protesters threw bottles and police opened fire with foam bullets as tensions boiled over in Barcelona.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under Setién

Valencia beats Barcelona 2-0 for 1st loss under SetiénValencia striker Maxi Gómez scored once and helped produce an own goal by a defender to beat Barcelona 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.