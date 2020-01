Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for new head coach Dave Aranda. Fedora, an offensive analyst for Texas this past season, started his college coaching career at Baylor. He was a Bears assistant from 1991-96, first for […]