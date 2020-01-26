Global  

Sofia Kenin ousts Coco Gauff in fourth round of Australian Open

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Coco Gauff, 15, saw her Australian Open run end in the fourth round with a three-set defeat at the hands of fellow American Sofia Kenin.
 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Kenin brings Gauff's Melbourne run to an end

American Sofia Kenin ended teen sensation Coco Gauff's run at the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 victory to reach her first career Grand Slam...
Reuters

Tennis: Coco Gauff tops Venus Williams at Australian Open

Everyone had the same question when the Australian Open draw was revealed: What were the odds that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face each other again in...
New Zealand Herald

