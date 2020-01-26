Global  

Afghan forces launch air, ground attacks on Taliban, killing 51

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Afghan forces used ground attacks and air strikes in multiple operations against the Taliban during the last 24 hours, killing 51 fighters in an escalation that signaled renewed deadlock in peace talks.
