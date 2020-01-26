Turkey earthquake: Scores rescued from collapsed buildings, many still trapped

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises More than 20 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday at 8.55pm local time. Rescue workers were continuing to search people buried under the rubble of collapsed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 1 day ago Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey hunts for earthquake survivors as death toll hits 31 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish rescue teams continued to pull survivors from collapsed buildings Sunday, more than a day and a half after a powerful earthquake...

Seattle Times 7 hours ago



Turkey earthquake: At least 20 dead as buildings collapse A devastating earthquake has hit Turkey's Elazig province, with over a thousand injured and many dead.

BBC News 1 day ago





