Turkey earthquake: Scores rescued from collapsed buildings, many still trapped

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Many people were pulled to safety after spending hours trapped under collapsed buildings following Friday's earthquake. Hopes are fading for dozens of others still imprisoned under concrete ruins.
