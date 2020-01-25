Global  

Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of ...

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of ...As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Mr Sanders found himself with an unusual ally: President Donald Trump. During a raucous campaign rally in which Mr Trump critiqued some of his Democratic challengers, the president launched into an unprompted defence of Mr Sanders. Ms Warren had accused Mr Sanders of telling her that a woman couldn't win the White House in November, but Mr Sanders insisted he would never say such a thing. Mr Trump concurred. “I don't believe that Bernie said that. I really don't,” Trump told his supporters. “It's not the kind of thing he would say.” Download the new Independent Premium app...
Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of thing he would say'

In defending Vermont senator, Trump stokes Democratic divisions just as race intensifies
Independent

Biden Suggests Party is Doomed if Bernie or Warren Prevail: ‘How Many Democrats Down the Line You Think Are Gonna Win?’

With two weeks to go until the first votes are cast, former Vice President Joe Biden is now putting it on the line for Democrats — suggesting that a vote for...
Mediaite


