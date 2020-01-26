Global  

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant, the basketball superstar who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, officials said. He was 41.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports 00:46

 Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Gavino Garay has more.

Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, killing them and everyone onboard.

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

US basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a...
