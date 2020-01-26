|
Basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash
Sunday, 26 January 2020
Kobe Bryant, the basketball superstar who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, officials said. He was 41.
