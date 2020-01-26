Global  

Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Madrid top of La Liga

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid go three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought win at Real Valladolid.
Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane´s men top

Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Nacho scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. With...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsDaily Star

Ramos returns to Real Madrid squad for Valladolid trip

Sergio Ramos is in line to make his return from injury after being included in the Real Madrid squad to face Real Valladolid on Sunday. Madrid captain Ramos has...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsDaily StarMid-Day

yusufguski_

G U S K I 🥶 RT @InfiniteMadrid: Real Madrid haven't faced a shot on target in three La Liga games this season, more than any other team in the Top 5 Eu… 45 seconds ago

Abhishek1025

Abhishek RT @SquawkaNews: Real Madrid move three points clear of Barcelona in LaLiga after a 1-0 away win against Real Valladolid. https://t.co/i6RM… 2 minutes ago

BappayayaA

Lawan Bappayaya Abdullahi RT @GoalcomSA: Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane's men top https://t.co/ZoCppAINCk https://t.co/G2Ub0tyOsz 3 minutes ago

jemberloker

lukman efendi Libas Real Valladolid, Real Madrid Climb to the Top of the La Liga Standings https://t.co/PWOJuLQcC5 https://t.co/4mbR9VIGET 4 minutes ago

BappayayaA

Lawan Bappayaya Abdullahi RT @BashirAhmaad: FULL TIME: Valladolid 0 - 1 Real Madrid, great game, we are back, topping La Liga table. #HalaMadrid ⚽️🙌🏼 6 minutes ago

NWhenesday

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @goal: Zidane has named his Real Madrid team to face Valladolid What's your prediction? 🤔 https://t.co/wrsqfkxQ9q 8 minutes ago

adrianvk94

Adrián Caballero RT @realmadriden: 1⃣🙌 Peeeep! We're underway in Valladolid! 🆚 @realvalladolidE 0-0 @realmadriden 📱 https://t.co/aUcxSG6zip 🖥 https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

RealMadridtime

Real Madrid time Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Valladolid: LaLiga Santander - AS English https://t.co/7WmRi9JX45 9 minutes ago

