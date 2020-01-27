Global  

Nadal beats Kyrgios to reach Australian Open quarters

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal battles past rival Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling four-set match to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
News video: Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 00:49

 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Nadal weathers Kyrgios storm to make Aussie Open quarters

World No 1 Rafael Nadal weathered a fierce storm from showman Nick Kyrgios to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem.
News24


