U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance in the future.
News video: Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue

Supreme Court Sides With Trump On 'Public Charge' Immigration Issue 00:52

 The Supreme Court has sided with President Trump on a key immigration issue.

Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule [Video]Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule

The rule to deny green cards to those who may need welfare could affect people from Mexico and Central America more than people from Europe or Canada.

DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long [Video]DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long

The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers. It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too..

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Public Charge Rule Targeting Low-Income Immigrants

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Public Charge Rule Targeting Low-Income ImmigrantsThe U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump Administration to make it harder for low-income immigrants to get green cards, at least for now. [ more › ]
Gothamist

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Wealth Test for Green Cards

The new policy revised the so-called public charge rule, making immigrants ineligible for permanent legal status if they use public benefits like Medicaid and...
NYTimes.com

