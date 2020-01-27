U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb



Recent related videos from verified sources Supreme Court Allows Trump's Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule The rule to deny green cards to those who may need welfare could affect people from Mexico and Central America more than people from Europe or Canada. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:44Published 4 hours ago DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers. It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Public Charge Rule Targeting Low-Income Immigrants The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump Administration to make it harder for low-income immigrants to get green cards, at least for now. [ more › ]

Gothamist 5 hours ago



Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Wealth Test for Green Cards The new policy revised the so-called public charge rule, making immigrants ineligible for permanent legal status if they use public benefits like Medicaid and...

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago



