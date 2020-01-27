Global  

Who is John Bolton, the former national security adviser now a focus in Trump's impeachment trial?

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump's former national security adviser has become the prime focus in the debate over witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.
News video: John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries 01:16

 John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks, providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine. According to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial

KDKA's Jon Delano gives an update on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Day 6 of President Trump's impeachment trial

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Tied Ukraine Aid to Inquiries He Sought, Bolton Book Says

Drafts of the book outline the potential testimony of the former national security adviser if he were called as a witness in the president’s impeachment trial.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.com

Trevor Noah Mocks Trump Saying Bolton Testimony Would Reveal His Thoughts on Foreign Leaders: He ‘Already Tells Everyone’

*Trevor Noah* mocked President *Donald Trump* for the excuse he offered for why John Bolton, his former national security adviser, should not give testimony as a...
Mediaite

afronola

Afro-Nola / Afronola RT @VanityFair: The White House is reportedly considering taking out a restraining order to silence the former national security adviser ht… 6 seconds ago

LaurenVogel10

Lauren Vogel RT @AP: Two key Republican senators say it is becoming more likely that John Bolton will be asked to testify at President Trump's impeachme… 9 seconds ago

ablcrvnts44

Brasstar RT @JuddLegum: People who say there was a quid pro quo: 1. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton 2. EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland… 16 seconds ago

Kathy73256812

Kathy McDunnah RT @CNN: Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said he has had discussions with his GOP colleagues and it is "increasingly likely" that others would… 25 seconds ago

RAKWIS

RAKWI RT @AFP: Pressure mounted on Republicans on Monday to call former national security advisor John Bolton as a witness at Donald Trump's Sena… 52 seconds ago

peel_ny

I am a CAT NEW: President Donald Trump falsely claimed that House Democrats “never even asked" former National Security Advise… https://t.co/Axym6UM7gh 56 seconds ago

VanityFair

VANITY FAIR The White House is reportedly considering taking out a restraining order to silence the former national security ad… https://t.co/QmI9AGa8CX 59 seconds ago

galwayuc

Galwayuc RT @BillKristol: "Today one feels a similar urge to shout...to Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton: Speak for America!...… 1 minute ago

