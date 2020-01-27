Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment defense team turns attention to Bidens, Burisma

euronews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment defense team turns attention to Bidens, Burisma
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team

Toobin on Trump's impeachment defense team 01:21

 CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin says president is &quot;winning&quot; after legal team opening arguments

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial

KDKA's Jon Delano gives an update on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: The members of Trump's impeachment defense team

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and two former independent counsels, Ken Starr and Robert Ray, will be among those defending President Donald Trump when they...
Reuters

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to include former Whitewater independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and former...
Newsy


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.