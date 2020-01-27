Global  

Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Mimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her 00:32

 A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. According to Reuters, Haleyi said she was...

