voiceofthehwy Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher get candid on cancel culture: 'Even liberals hate this' https://t.co/W0SsxZLz0G https://t.co/x5Ol8DWpJs 6 minutes ago QLIQ RT @OSINT220: Megyn Kelly | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) https://t.co/UziZiuKYrh via @YouTube 14 minutes ago Ilfan Ilyas RT @people: Megyn Kelly & Bill Maher Slam Cancel Culture: 'We're All Imperfect and We're Going to Screw Up' https://t.co/MeFH0HZfuT 33 minutes ago Pog Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Rail Against Cancel Culture: "All They Care About is Getting a Scalp on the Wall"… https://t.co/YeojOihuVD 1 hour ago Pog Megyn Kelly | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) https://t.co/UziZiuKYrh via @YouTube 1 hour ago Donald Ray Massee Bill Maher, Megyn Kelly rip cancel culture: ‘All they care about is getting a scalp on the wall’ https://t.co/MTJ2Qjry9g via @washtimes 2 hours ago mzee26 Megyn Kelly and Alex Wagner go on the Bill Maher show and underline the reality of liberal #mediabias https://t.co/JOmJPKtNnz 2 hours ago ET Canada #MegynKelly and #BillMaher want to see the end of cancel culture https://t.co/71voMuBdpI 2 hours ago