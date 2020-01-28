Global  

'Heartbroken' James promises to continue Bryant legacy

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LeBron James says he is "heartbroken" over the death of Kobe Bryant and promises to continue his fellow basketball great's legacy.
