Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Based on a true story, Google's new Super Bowl commercial stars an 85-year-old grandfather trying to keep the memory of his late wife alive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Google posts ‘Loretta’ Super Bowl commercial featuring Assistant, Photos [Video]

In previous years, we’ve seen Google target specific areas of its own “ecosystem,” but for its Super Bowl LIV commercial, the star of the show is...
9to5Google

Here's an early look at Google's emotionally-charged Super Bowl ad (GOOGL)

Here's an early look at Google's emotionally-charged Super Bowl ad (GOOGL)· *Ahead of Super Bowl LIV this weekend, Google debuted its Super Bowl ad on — where else? — YouTube.* · *The ad is titled "Loretta." **It features an...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

dgrreen

Daniel Green RT @theREALmarvin: Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta' 😢 #superbowl #HeyGoogle https://t.co/sdnItDWkz… 49 seconds ago

theREALmarvin

Marvin Chow Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta' 😢 #superbowl #HeyGoogle https://t.co/sdnItDWkzW via @usatoday 2 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta' https://t.co/h22CcYQKj2 https://t.co/ECvmhaJ3SE 4 hours ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta' https://t.co/w0uPHB5SP6 5 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Google tugs at heartstrings with touching Super Bowl ad about 'Loretta' https://t.co/f4mt17aumI https://t.co/sNP89YCoRX 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.