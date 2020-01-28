Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Opinion: Dusty Baker the right choice to be named as manager of the Houston Astros

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Houston Astros, a franchise in the crosshairs of Major League Baseball's cheating scandal, is about to choose Dusty Baker to be their next manager.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy [Video]Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy

Alex Cora and Red Sox Part Ways Amid Sign-Stealing Controversy Cora has been linked to sign-stealing scandals with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. He won the World Series in 2017 as Houston's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Commentary: Astros make right call in hiring Dusty Baker as new manager


Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.