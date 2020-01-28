Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets [Video]Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros
FOX Sports

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Dusty Baker is finalizing an agreement to become the Astros' manager.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Dusty Baker is finalizing an agreement to become the Astros' manager.
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EmeryGlover17

Emery Glover AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal https://t.co/sS3OprwD2V https://t.co/8C1TVeB8ty 26 seconds ago

prohoneybadger

lahotboi / Supper-Soaker / Babygat RT @KPRC2: #BREAKING AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal - https://t.co/TB9BhgoaGw #kprc2 #hounews #housports #astros ht… 2 minutes ago

KLTV7

KLTV 7 AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal https://t.co/sqJN3oz1f5 https://t.co/fZuE8rZ1WX 2 minutes ago

KTREnews

KTRE News AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal https://t.co/sheHt1jY7S https://t.co/y0SvMXe7PC 2 minutes ago

WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News The 70-year-old would become the oldest manager in the big leagues. https://t.co/IxfUlg1kQs 2 minutes ago

KPRC2SPORTS

KPRC 2 Sports #BREAKING AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal - https://t.co/QTGnAzgX9l #kprc2 #hounews… https://t.co/aLsYa9ehei 5 minutes ago

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Houston #BREAKING AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal - https://t.co/TB9BhgoaGw #kprc2 #hounews… https://t.co/Lh0JBz5APF 5 minutes ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of… https://t.co/qVp8cNcUZc 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.