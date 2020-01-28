AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the […] 👓 View full article

