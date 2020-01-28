Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against 'all but essential travel' to China

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Foreign Office advises against "all but essential travel" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return 00:34

 Britons in the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei could be flown home as early as Thursday as the Foreign Office has warned against "all but essential travel" to the country. The Foreign Office has yet to confirm details, but a teacher in Wuhan city told the PA news agency that UK citizens...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus [Video]Toyota Closes China Plants In Response To Coronavirus

Toyota Motor Corp’s production plants in China will stay closed through Feb. 9, 2020. Reuters reports the Japanese automaker said that the closing is in response to the spread of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

British Airways cancels all flights to and from China [Video]British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign Office issued new guidance advising against non-essential travel to the country. At Heathrow Airport, BA..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Urgent travel advice issued as man in England put in isolation

Coronavirus: Urgent travel advice issued as man in England put in isolationThe Foreign Office has warned against 'all but essential travel' to China amid the coronavirus outbreak
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Foreign Office warns Brits against 'all travel' to China amid coronavirus fears - unless absolutely necessary

The foreign travel advice for China on the gov.uk website has been updated
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.