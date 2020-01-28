Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo’s battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out more media criticism, one target familiar and the other less so. Trump introduced Pompeo at an East Room announcement of the administration’s Mideast peace plan, saying it was “very impressive” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter

Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter 01:05

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Donald Trump Arrives In New Jersey For Wildwood Rally [Video]President Donald Trump Arrives In New Jersey For Wildwood Rally

President Trump is expected to take the stage in Wildwood at 7 p.m.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 06:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"I think you did a good job on her." Trump praises Pompeo for blasting NPR host

Pompeo has engaged in an escalating confrontation with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly. She says Pompeo cursed and shouted at her for asking about Ukraine.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Fox’s Napolitano Makes Damning Case for Trump’s Conviction: The Evidence is ‘Ample and Uncontradicted’

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano wrote in a new opinion piece that the Senate has more than enough evidence to take the action of impeaching...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.