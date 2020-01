Mitch McConnell told Republicans that the GOP does not have the votes to block additional witnesses, according to multiple media reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published 16 hours ago Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Battle looms over witnesses as defence rests in Trump impeachment trial President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses and face...

France 24 1 day ago



Whether to call Bolton, other witnesses roils Trump’s trial WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this