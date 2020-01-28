Global  

Justin Bieber’s new album arrives on Valentine’s Day

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber’s new album arrives on Valentine’s DayJustin Bieber has a major valentine coming for the Beliebers. After more than four years of waiting for new music, Bieber’s fifth studio album “Changes” is set to be...
News video: Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber releasing new record on Valentine's Day 00:35

 Justin Bieber will release his long-awaited new album Changes on Valentine's Day.

