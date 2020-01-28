Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel. Senior administration officials, briefing Reuters on the details of a plan the president was due to announce at the White House at mid-day, said that under Trump's proposed Middle East peace plan the United States will recognize Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank. In exchange, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activity while Palestinian statehood...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections [Video]Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 45:51Published

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: U.S. Middle East peace plan prompts praise and condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSBSNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com

In peace bid, Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a peace...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsdayIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sidophat1

AkinsanyaSido. RT @KhalifGarbat: Trump’s 80-page peace plan for Israel & Palestine proposes a 2-state solution which will b negotiated on the basis of a c… 6 minutes ago

bhaskar_basava_

Bhaskar Basava RT @bsindia: US President Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem #Israel #Palestine https… 18 minutes ago

MozziesMom

MozziesMom RT @CatsTalkBack1: Unhappily, ANY settlement of the Palestinian problem is dead on arrival. Middle Easterners DO NOT WANT PEACE...they onl… 26 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard US President Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem #Israel… https://t.co/jcFPVQmRmI 27 minutes ago

PaoloLuraschi

Paolo Luraschi RT @Reuters: JUST IN: Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem https://t.co/I9BgXswgiH 33 minutes ago

deotero

debbi-o Trump just released his Middle East peace plan - here's what's in it https://t.co/9hrMs8bG2j via @amermilnews 57 minutes ago

elwaleedy

Waleed M. Hassan RT @Reuters: President Trump's Middle East peace plan will recognize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, reversing official U.S.… 1 hour ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @Reuters: President Trump’s Middle East peace plan proposes creation of a Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.